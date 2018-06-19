Arkansas day care worker arrested after girl’s abuse report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Police have arrested a northwestern Arkansas woman accused of abusing two children at a day care.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Corrine Lange surrendered to Bentonville police June 13. She was arrested on counts of third-degree assault.

Police say a child told her mother June 5 that a Children's Hour Daycare teacher held her against the wall until she couldn't breathe for talking during nap time. Police say security footage shows Lange holding the child for 40 seconds.

The girl also accused the 59-year-old of pinning another child for "not listening."

Lange says she placed children against the wall because they were disruptive but denies cutting off their airways.

A day care supervisor says Lange will be on administrative leave pending an investigation. Lange has been released from custody and will appear in court July 17.