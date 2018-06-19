Donate school supplies to help stock Oklahoma classrooms

OKLAHOMA CITY-You can help get school supplies ready for Oklahoma students before classes begin!

Galleria Furniture and the GTO Foundation are teaming up to help teachers and students.

The event is Sunday, June 24 from 10am-6pm at Galleria Furniture, 3700 W I-40 Service Road.

The event has two purposes: showcase Oklahoma made products and businesses, and raise funds and collect school supplies for school children across the state.

There will be dozens of Made in Oklahoma vendors in booths showcasing their products.

Over 10,000 three ring binders received from one of GTO’s donors, will be distributed to 350 Oklahoma school teachers for their students at the event.

Additional school supplies collected during the event will be distributed the second week of July.

A Classic Car Exhibition by 405 Classic Cars will feature 15 classic cars for those who attend to admire.

You can

Admission is a donation of school supplies.