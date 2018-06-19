× Pilot killed after crop duster crash in Enid

ENID, Okla. – Officials say the pilot was killed after crop duster crashed in Enid.

Initial reports indicate a crop duster plane crashed four miles northwest of Enid, near Oakwood and 45th.

Officials confirmed with KFOR the pilot of that plane was killed.

KFOR is working to gather more information.

This is the second fatal crop duster crash within the past month.

On May 30th, Andy Deterding was killed after a crop duster he was flying crashed into a radio tower.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.