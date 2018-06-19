Etiquette tips to keep the drama out of going to college

OKLAHOMA CITY – High school seniors have walked across the stage for their diploma, and now they’re thinking about college.

Before you hit campus, there are a few etiquette tips that you need to know.

Etiquette expert Carey Sue Vega says you should start with writing thank you notes to everyone who gave you a graduation gift. She says a handwritten note is needed, and be as prompt as possible because it loses impact if it is too late.

When it comes to reaching out to a roommate you haven’t met before, you should set your expectations first to eliminate headaches down the road. Also, discuss sleep schedules, talk about music and noise levels.

Vega says you should always check before inviting friends over, and use please and thank you every day.

Your college wardrobe should include a few professional staples since you will be networking with professors and other students.

Parents should also have a chat with their students about their expectations for staying in touch, and work to find a happy medium for both sides.

On campus, you’ll likely meet all kinds of people, including those you don’t like.

Vega says when they push your buttons, you need to stop and give them the benefit of the doubt. If needed, create space for yourself and establish boundaries.

If you do take part in drinking alcohol, be careful to make sure you don’t sabotage your future professional career.