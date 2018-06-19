Family members remember loved ones killed in Johnston County crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – Family members are remembering their loved ones killed in a crash in Johnston County over the weekend.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday near Mill Creek, Oklahoma.

Officials say 19-year-old Krysta Muniz was driving southbound, along with her passengers, 46-year-old Vernon Muniz, Krysta’s father, 30-year-old Skye Wyrick, and 29-year-old Jessica Wilson, when “an impact occurred” at the intersection near State Highway 7 and Ten Acre Rock Road with another vehicle, going eastbound driven by 20-year-old Chase Pitmon.

Vernon Muniz, Wyrick and Pitmon were pronounced dead at the scene. Krysta Muniz and Wilson were taken to the hospital.

“There’s times when it doesn’t seem real and then there’s times when already it feels like it’s been forever since you’ve seen them,” said Regina Brumley, Pitmon’s aunt.

She says her nephew, who worked as a welder, loved to be outdoors, whether it be fishing, hunting or just working in the hay fields. She said he also attended school where he was studying diesel mechanics.

Pitmon would have turned 21 on June 26 – next Tuesday.

“You always think that you have tomorrow to do and you expect it because their young – you’ve still got a long time and I think that makes it worse because they didn’t get to live their life to their fullest,” Brumley told KXII. “Have faith in God and get their strength from Him because if it wasn’t for Him, we wouldn’t be able to make through ours and nobody is going to be able to make it through this without Him now.”

The Muniz family told KXII that Krysta Muniz is now out of the ICU and recovering.

They say Vernon Muniz loved spending time with his family, the Pittsburgh Steelers and watching his kids play sports. They also say they are praying for anyone who was impacted by the devastating crash.

The condition of the drivers will be determined once toxicology reports are finished.