“It was just a mother’s worst nightmare,” Del City family searches for medical answers after little boy is shot by pellet gun

DEL CITY, Okla. - A metro family is in desperate need of help and answers after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the face by a pellet gun.

His family is still struggling even one year after the scary ordeal.

"It was just a mother's worst nightmare," said LaShion Nelson.

Nelson said it was a phone call she'll never forget.

She said her son, Jr., was at a family member's home playing with his cousin when the other little boy got a hold of a pellet gun. The gun fired, striking Jr. in the face.

"It went through his left eye, went through his nose, broke his nose and it went behind the right eye socket and it stopped before it hit his right temple," Nelson said.

She rushed from her home to the hospital to be with her little boy - fearing the worst.

"God, just, please, be with my baby because I'm not there with him and, God, just, please, comfort him," Nelson said.

Doctors decided not to remove the pellet and released him from the hospital. They told Nelson it was a very close call.

"If it would have had a little bit more force, it would have been fatal," she said.

Although Jr. seemed to be healing fine physically, one day in May of this year turned very scary for the family.

"As I'm combing his hair, his head is stuck to the left side, so I'm like, 'Jr., hold your head up for me,' and he's not responding to me but his head is pulling stronger and stronger over to the other side," Nelson said.

That's when she looked in the mirror and saw his eyes rolling to the back of his head. Jr. wasn't breathing.

The family immediately called 911 and started CPR.

After a few moments that felt like hours - Jr. finally came to.

"That was such a relief," Nelson said.

After that incident, it's been an array of mixed opinions from doctors. Some think it's time to remove the pellet in a risky and expensive surgery.

Nelson just wants some answers before things have a chance to take a turn for the worse.

"It's not going to be us raising money for a surgery, God forbid, it's going to be us raising money for a funeral," Nelson said.

The family said their insurance provider won't cover the surgery, so they are facing a major financial hurdle. News 4 has been in contact with the provider, and they're looking back into their records.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with their expenses.