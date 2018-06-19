× Lincoln Riley Gets a Raise

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley got a big raise as approved the OU Board of Regents on Tuesday.

Riley will get $25 million over five years, starting with $4.8 million this year, which is a $1 million raise over what he made in his first season as Sooners coach.

Riley will get a raise of $100,000 each year over the course of the contract.

Riley led OU to the College Football Playoff and a Big 12 championship in his first season in 2017 after taking over for the retired Bob Stoops.