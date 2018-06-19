× Man, woman injured in drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect following a drive-by shooting that sent two people to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday outside of a home on Creekwood Terrace, which is near S.E. 44th and Bryant.

Police said a man and a woman were sitting inside their car when someone drove by and started shooting at them.

The woman was hit in the face, and the male victim told News 4 the bullet grazed his abdomen.

He told News 4 he was released from the hospital a few hours later, as well as his girlfriend, who was seriously injured but is doing okay.

The victim said this was random, that he is not affiliated with any gangs and has no idea who would want to hurt them.

The victim told News 4 he and his girlfriend had just returned from a celebration for his birthday when the shooting occurred.

He said it happened so fast he could barely get a good suspect description, but said he appeared to be a black male driving a dark-colored vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made.