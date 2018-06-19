Oklahoma City police hoping to identify suspect who allegedly raped elderly woman, burglarized her home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking looking for a suspect who allegedly raped an elderly woman after burglarizing her home.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect on Facebook Tuesday after they say he burglarized the woman’s north Oklahoma City home and then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 50’s, approximately 5’9″, tall/heavy set, with black curly hair, a mustache and 5 o’clock shadow.