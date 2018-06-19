× Oklahoma ex-officer arrested on kidnapping, abuse complaints

TULSA, Okla. – A former police officer from outside Oklahoma City has been arrested on allegations he kidnapped and abused a Florida woman he met online.

The Tulsa World reports that James Otterbine was arrested June 12 on complaints of kidnapping and domestic abuse in the presence of a child. The 32-year-old remained in the Canadian County Jail as of Friday in lieu of a $30,000 bond. Court records don’t list an attorney.

The county Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched after a woman called the Yukon Police Department crying and “pleading to be let out of the car she was a passenger in.”

Investigators allege Otterbine said he and the woman began a relationship after meeting online.The woman told investigators Otterbine became violent, but Otterbine alleges the behavior was consensual.

Otterbine was a Geary officer until the city fired him this month.