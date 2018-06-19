× Oklahoma man accused in violent kidnapping has been arrested

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma man accused in a violent kidnapping has been arrested.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Stillwater police were called to the Stonegate Apartments.

A woman told police that she let Virginia Squires stay the night with her after noticing she had a black eye.

Squires told the woman that a man named “Freddy,” later identified as Frederick Allen McFall, had assaulted her.

The woman was worried about Squires safety, so she let her spend the night, she told police.

However, that night, McFall reportedly showed up to the apartment and demanded to speak with Squires.

When the woman refused to let McFall speak with Squire, McFall allegedly kicked the door in and forcibly abducted Squires from the apartment, police said.

The woman told police she last saw McFall “strangling” Squires as they walked away from the apartment.

Squires had an emergency protective order against McFall at the time of the alleged abduction.

Around 6:30 p.m. the same day, police said McFall and Squires were located.

McFall was arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail.

Along with the alleged kidnapping, police say McFall has a lengthy criminal history out of Texas and Oklahoma, including convictions for assault and battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic abuse, possession of a controlled drug, placing bodily fluid on a government employee and obstructing an officer.

McFall also has two outstanding arrest warrants. The felony arrest warrant is for felony domestic assault and battery and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, through Osage County. McFall has a misdemeanor arrest warrant for public intoxication out of Garfield County.