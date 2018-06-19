× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly assaulting Uber driver

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted an Uber driver.

On June 16, officers were called to the area of W. Waterloo Rd. and MacArthur Blvd. following a reported assault and battery on an Uber driver.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Uber driver told police that he picked up a man, identified as Daniel Beninati, from a bar in Oklahoma City.

When they arrived at the intersection, the affidavit states that Beninati “started yelling at him and told him he did not know where he was going.”

At that point, officials say Beninati punched the driver on the arm.

The driver told police that he was able to trick Beninati into getting out of the vehicle, and then he quickly drove off and called 911.

The affidavit states that Beninati was “very belligerent and uncooperative,” leading officers to believe he was intoxicated.

He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.