Oklahoma man killed in tragic motorcycle crash

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in Cherokee County.

It happened near Tahlequah Monday around 5:10 p.m. on Briggs Flat Road.

Officials say 56-year-old Nick Cheater was driving northbound on Briggs Flat Road when he “failed to negotiate a left hand curve,” and departed the roadway to the right, hitting a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision was determined as “too fast for curve.”

Cheater’s condition at the time of the accident is unknown at this time.