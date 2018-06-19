× Oklahoma man sentenced for 289 months in federal prison

BRISTOW, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who fired his weapon at random strangers last year has been sentenced.

On July 23, 2017, Bristow police officers received a call about shots being fired. Witnesses told officers that Shawn Dale Sexton had been involved in a shooting in Slick and was repeatedly firing his weapon as he drove through Bristow.

A short time later, authorities say Sexton spotted a Bristow police officer on Hwy 48 and shot at the officer, hitting his car.

At some point during the pursuit, Sexton allegedly shot at another driver, who was injured by flying debris. That man was treated and released from a local hospital.

The officer then shot at Sexton, hitting him in the chest. However, he was wearing a bulletproof vest and only suffered minor injuries.

“Sexton terrorized an entire community. His actions threatened the lives of citizens and law enforcement alike. In the Northern District of Oklahoma, we will continue our relentless pursuit of dangerous felons who possess firearms, especially those who show no regard for human life. We must hold them accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Treat Shores.

Sexton was sentenced to serve 289 months in federal prison for felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.