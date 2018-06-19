OU Board of Regents revokes emeritus status of former professor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- University regents have revoked all honorary titles of a former professor amid accusations of inappropriate behavior from former students.

At the University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents meeting Tuesday, university officials considered the "formal revocation of all honorary titles, awards, or status, including but not limited to Professor Emeritus, with the University and any of its affiliates" of Dr. John Scamehorn.

Scamehorn resigned from OU in 2016 after university officials confirmed a student came forward and discussed concerns with OU's Dean of the College of Fine Arts, Mary Margaret Holt.

"A report was made to the university’s Institutional Equity Office and an administrative inquiry immediately began. By early February, a number of students had been interviewed; a disturbing and consistent picture emerged. In connection with university administration, the Institutional Equity Office engaged Dr. Scamehorn on February 12, 2016, to notify him of the allegations and set up an interview," a statement from OU read. "He resigned immediately and dissociated from the College of Fine Arts and the Theater Guild. He was barred from future paid or unpaid work with the university. His donor status was terminated, and contributions returned."

Recently, former students have posted their experiences with Scamehorn on social media including an open letter signed by 30 people.

Part of the letter reads "Mr. Scamehorn is a predator and the list of inappropriate, egregious, and possibly illegal activities of which he indulged is extensive. Among other things, he exploited the aspirations of young actresses to feed his twisted and perverse desires."

The letter also suggests they were subject to "sexual advances, strong and innuendo, regaled with stories rife with sexual content, stalked and even coerced into taking embarrassing and compromising photos."

Amid the allegations, Scamehorn told News 4 "in the strongest terms possible, I deny any wrongdoing.”

When asked for a comment Tuesday, he told us "Upon consultation, my attorneys have advised me to not comment on this action."