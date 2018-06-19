× OU Board of Regents Approve Plans for New Softball Stadium

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents on Tuesday approved revised design plans for a new softball stadium on campus.

The facility would be located on the corner of Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Road, adjacent to the Lloyd Noble Center, on the southeast side of the OU campus.

The new stadium’s cost is $22 million, and projected seating capacity would be 3,000.

“We have spent a considerable amount of effort reviewing this project and working to achieve the best possible result,” said OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione. “We determined that this was the best route to take in developing a facility that not only rates among the best in the nation, but fits with our other athletics sites located in the same vicinity.

“While we’re pleased with the planning phase, we must now turn to our support base and seek the funding assistance we need to bring this project to fruition. I am confident we can build a sustainable financial model.”

The facility would also include a 10,000-square foot indoor facility, plus lockerrooms, a training room, and classroom.

“This will be one of the finest facilities in the country, and give us a real boost in training and recruiting,” said OU Softball Head Coach Patty Gasso. “It also allows us to serve our great fans with the kind of amenities they deserve.”

The timeline of the project and funding is still to be determined.

“It’s important to remember that we are still in a concept phase relative to the actual design of the stadium, “Castiglione said. “What we’re seeing today is at the foundation of our planning and we have the flexibility to make changes provided they fit within the budget.”

Oklahoma’s softball program has won four national championships, the third most in NCAA history, and been to 12 Women’s College World Series, including the last three in a row.