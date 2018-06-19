× Police investigate stabbing, shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting in the northwest side.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1300 block of McKinley Avenue.

Police said a man went to a store, got into a fight and was stabbed in the arm. He then went home, where the people from the fight at the store showed up in two cars and fired shots.

The man is believed to have been shot twice in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the suspects’ vehicles are a gold SUV and a white BMW.

No other details have been released at this time.