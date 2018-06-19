Renovations almost complete on busy Homeland store

OKLAHOMA CITY – A staple for residents in downtown Oklahoma City is getting a major face lift.

The Homeland store, located near N.W. 18th and Classen, is one of the only major grocery stores near downtown Oklahoma City, so it has served as a popular spot for residents.

In February of 2017, word began to spread about a $2 million renovation project centered around the store.

“Lot of people saying, ‘Oh my God, I’m so excited about the remodel. It’s been needed. It’s just an old store,’” said Amanda Humphreys, a store employee.

Homeland officials told News 4 that they were creating a healthier selection of produce with more made-to-order foods.

The renovation was delayed when crews learned that the entire roof and heating and air conditioning system needed to be replaced.

Now, it seems like things are back on track and almost ready for customers.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, the eastern third of the store is almost complete with a new deli, bakery, butcher and produce area.

The rest of the store has seen upgrades with new signs, shelves, freezer cases and flooring.

Homeland hopes to be completely finished in time for its grand reopening, which is set for July 11.