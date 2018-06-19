S&B’s Burger Joint supporting Regional Food Bank with soft opening event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents will have the chance to enjoy a delicious meal and help those in need.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is teaming up with S&B’s Burger Joint to fight hunger in the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, S&B’s Burger Joint is hosting a soft opening at its new location at 6801 S.W. 3rd St. in Oklahoma City.

For a $5 donation to the Regional Food Bank, guests can enjoy a complimentary fountain drink or tea, an entree and a side and an appetizer per table. The location will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Paying it forward and supporting our communities is a key core value for S&B’s. We are honored to be able to partner with the Regional Food Bank,” said Shannon Roper, co-owner of S&B’s Burger Joint. “Working with all our guests we will raise a lot of money to help our fellow Oklahomans who are living with hunger.”