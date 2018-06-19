Study finds the ‘Most Beloved Pixar Movie’ in each state

OKLAHOMA CITY – While you make remember watching cartoons as a child, animated movies are no longer just for kids.
Recently, Cabletv.com analyzed Google Trends data to figure out the most popular Pixar movie in each state.
In Oklahoma, residents chose ‘The Incredibles’ over all the other popular flix.
‘Finding Dory’ was actually more popular than the original ‘Finding Nemo’ in most states.
In fact, the site says ‘Finding Dory’ was the most popular Pixar movie in the following states:
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Rhode Island
- Delaware
- Maryland
- Pennsylvania
- West Virginia
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Minnesota
- North Dakota
- Kansas
- Oregon.
‘Finding Nemo’ only came in on top in Missouri and Hawaii.
‘Monsters Inc.’ or ‘Monsters University’ came in the top spot in these states:
- New York
- Ohio
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Mississippi
- Texas
- South Dakota
- Nebraska
- Arizona
- Nevada.
Surprisingly, ‘Toy Story’ and its installments only made the No. 1 spot in eight states:
- Connecticut
- New Jersey
- Florida
- Louisiana
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Alaska
- Montana.