Three people charged with Oklahoma City man’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people have been charged in connection with a man’s murder in Oklahoma City.

Police say it all started around 5:15 p.m. on May 29th when officers were called to a stabbing in the 300 block of S. Council.

When officers arrived, they discovered one person dead. Police say the man, identified as 27-year-old Henry Vicente, appeared to have been stabbed to death.

They also found another person who was suffering from stab wounds. The woman, identified as 32-year-old Lana Delodge, was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Investigators initially said that they believed an altercation broke out between Vicente, Delodge and two other men, identified as 37-year-old Samuel Nino, Jr. and 35-year-old Jesse Nino.

During the altercation, police say Vicente and Delodge were stabbed and one of the suspects was injured.

Samuel Nino and Jesse Nino were taken into custody a short time later after they were involved in a crash near I-40 and Agnew.

Weeks after the fatal stabbing, Delodge was arrested for first-degree murder and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Earlier this month, all three suspects were charged with one count of first-degree murder.