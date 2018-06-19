Video shows suspects allegedly responsible for carjacking run from police

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released video, hoping to catch the men responsible for an armed carjacking.

On June 15th, a man was backing out of his driveway near N.W. 10th and Rockwell when he was confronted by two armed men.

The armed individuals reportedly demanded the victim get out of the vehicle and leave his cellphone and wallet.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the car jacking.

A short time later, police say a Midwest City police officer pulled over the vehicle.

Three men immediately ran from the scene.

At this time, none of the suspects have been taken into custody.

Police have released video from the car jacking and the traffic stop, hoping someone can identify the men.

If anyone has any information that would be helpful to police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.