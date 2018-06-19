× Walmart expanding online grocery delivery service to parts of Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – Walmart is rolling out its online grocery delivery service to parts of the Oklahoma City metro.

The service will expand to Oklahoma City, and areas nearby such as Yukon, Mustang, Norman, Moore and Edmond.

Here’s how it works:

Order and choose a pickup time Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay the delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door.

Personal grocery shoppers fill the basket Highly-trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by our freshness guarantee.

Delivery Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose.

Offer Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.



Walmart’s online delivery grocery service officers customers their items as soon as the same day with a $9.95 fee – no subscription need.

Oklahoma City will be the 20th area nationwide to receive the service.