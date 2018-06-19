× Woman wanted for robbery taken into custody near bus station

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman who is accused of helping rob a man at an Oklahoma City hotel was taken into custody.

Earlier this month, police officers were called to the Ramada hotel, located at 2200 S. Meridian Ave., following a reported robbery.

The victim was staying at the hotel, and told police that he went to an apartment and picked up Geiselle Stevenson, who goes by ‘Asian Persuasion.’

When got back to his hotel, he told police two men came up behind him and forced him into the room at gunpoint. The three of them made off with his clothing and cash, and yanked the gold chain he was wearing around his neck.

On Monday, officers were called to the Greyhound Bus Station, located in the 1900 block of E. Reno Ave., following a disturbance.

According to the arrest affidavit, a man at the station said he saw a woman, later identified as Stevenson, going through his vehicle.

Authorities were able to quickly find Stevenson and took her into custody.