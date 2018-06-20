Affidavit: Man smashed glass door, climbed on top of coin machine in laundromat

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a laundromat, but didn’t steal anything from the business.

On June 11, officers were called to the Bestway Laundromat, located in the 2500 block of S.W. 59th St., after neighbors heard a loud alarm.

When officers arrived, they noticed the glass door on the east side of the building was shattered.

Surveillance video inside the laundromat showed a man throw a rock through the door and then run to the change machine. Even after the alleged suspect climbed on top of the coin machine, he couldn’t get it to move or tip over.

As a result, the suspect ran from the store without taking anything.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.