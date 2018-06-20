× Fiery crash in Lincoln County left one person dead

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – A fiery crash in Lincoln County left one person dead.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, someone in a Chevrolet pickup was driving westbound on SH 66 in Warwick, Okla. when another vehicle crashed into it, causing the truck to catch fire.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

That person has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital in good condition.