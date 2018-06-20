Former Oklahoma elementary school’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ arrested for lewd molestation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A former Oklahoma teacher is behind bars following a lengthy investigation.

In May, the Broken Arrow Police Department told KJRH that they were investigating a former teacher accused of inappropriate behavior.

Officials say they were called to Aspen Creek Elementary School in May after learning about accusations of a teacher inappropriately touching a female student.

Authorities arrested Edward Hodge, a former fifth grade teacher, on four counts of lewd molestation on Tuesday.

Hodge, who was named the 2015-16 Aspen Creek Elementary ‘Teacher of the Year,’ is being held on a $200,000 bond.

“Broken Arrow Public Schools is deeply troubled by the charges brought today against a former district employee. The employee was removed from the classroom as soon as allegations of inappropriate conduct were made, and the proper authorities were promptly notified. While everyone is innocent until proven guilty, the type of behavior alleged in this case is disgusting and we do not tolerate it. We have been cooperating with the Broken Arrow Police Department and other authorities, and we thank them for conducting a thorough investigation,” Broken Arrow Public Schools said in a statement.