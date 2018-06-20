“I just thank God I’m safe,” Couple escapes semi after it catches fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A couple managed to escape the flaming cab of their semi-trailer alive Wednesday afternoon, pulling it over on I-35 southbound near the Oklahoma River.

The driver, Calvert Dodis, and his wife were heading back home to Houston, hauling sheet rock. Dodis said that at first, he didn’t even realize smoke was coming from the engine.

“When I seen the smoke, I really didn’t think anything of it,” Dodis said. “I was coming to a stop so I didn’t think nothing was going on.”

But as he exited onto I-35, the smoke worsened, and then he saw visible flames.

“Once I seen the flames, I knew it was time for me to get out of it,” he said.

Before the flaming vehicle even came to a halt, Dodis’ wife bailed out, and he followed soon after.

“I was thinking about getting out trying to save my life because I didn’t know what it was going to do either, you know what i mean?” Dodis said. “I didn’t know whether or not it was going to explode into, you know, just kaboom! And blow me out or what.”

The engine and cab completely melted away. The cause is still a mystery.

“It’s the first time it has ever happened,” Dodis said. “I have no earthly idea. I just thank God I’m safe.”