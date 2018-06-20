In Your Corner team investigating suspicious duo going door-to-door selling cookie dough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Our In Your Corner hotline has been ringing off the hook these last 24 hours.

Word of a suspicious duo, afoot and going door-to-door with a hard sell.

First, they pulled at Adeena Naya’s heart strings, then her purse strings.

Naya and dozens more are suspicious of the woman and teen boy, who are seen on surveillance video hawking tubs of cookie dough, supposedly for a church camp fundraiser.

“He just said, ‘I'm with my mom and I'm wanting to go to church camp and I'm raising money,'” Naya said.

His mother telling Naya he has autism.

Naya said she had a funny feeling in the pit of her stomach, so she sent her dad, Sam, to get her cash back.

“I chased them down,” he said. “I want the $20 back.”

They got their money back, but others in Ski Island and Warwick are still wondering if they'll ever get their cookies.

Complaints about this mother-son duo have been spreading like wildfire on the Nextdoor app.

We know of sightings in at least a dozen northwest Oklahoma City neighborhoods.

Laura Bartlett, a mom of three, says the boy made all the right moves, playing up his autism and his dream of going to church camp.

We asked her if it seemed like the woman was in charge.

“No, it seemed like the [teen boy] fully knew what he was doing," she said.

It was his mom, who went by the name Elizabeth, instructing Laura to make the check out to her, instead of a church or organization.

We know the woman cashed a number of checks, one at a local credit union, and another at a check cashing store.

We tried tracking her down over the phone, but didn’t have any luck. We'll keep trying.

The In Your Corner Bottom Line:

Use caution when making a purchase from someone you don't know

Don't just answer the door for anyone, even someone looking as innocent as a mother and her son

If you see these two on foot in your neighborhood, call police