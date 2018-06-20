Man arrested for exposing himself to boys inside Bethany park pool bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - Police arrested a man on a complaint of exposing himself to three boys inside a Bethany pool bathroom earlier this month.

Jordan David Bynum, 27, was arrested by Bethany Police Wednesday afternoon and is currently in the Oklahoma County jail on three counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child.

Officials say a man came to the Bethany Police Department on June 11 to report his son and two friends, ages 11 and 10, were confronted by a man in the bathroom of the Ripper Park Aquatic Center, 7800 NW 30th, that same day and that he exposed himself.

In police interviews, the boys said they were approached by a man -- later identified as Bynum -- as they used the restroom, according to an arrest warrant. The boys said Bynum was completely naked and two of the victims told police Bynum asked "if the water was cold."

"The three boys, victims, they were part of a Boy Scout troop and each one that I interviewed had talked to me and discussed about the buddy system," said Bethany Police Lt. Angelo Orefice. "And they learned that through the scouts. So that's why all three were together and they just didn’t let one person go (into the restroom) by themselves."

During an interview with police, Bynum "admitted to exposing himself to the victims" and "that this was not the first time he had exposed himself at a swimming pool to children," according to an arrest warrant affidavit, and referenced a movie theater bathroom.

"He did admit to what he did and that he’s done it before in the past," said Orefice.

In fact, Bynum was arrested for a similar offense nearly four years ago in Oklahoma City. According to police and court records, Bynum was charged with outraging public decency in October 2014 after he was accused of masturbating in public in the 3000 block of North Roff Avenue.

According to court records in that case, Bynum was asked why he was masturbating in public and said it was "kinda (sic) like a thrill," and that days prior, police had brought Bynum home because he was found naked in the neighborhood after claiming someone stole his clothes as he skinny dipped.

Orefice said Bynum was not at the pool to swim. His bond is set at $10,000.