Metro father speaks out after daughter’s gruesome murder

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a call no parent wants to get - that their child may be the victim of a gruesome murder.

“It's something you don't feel is real, when the police call you and ask you that they need dental records,” said Mark Russell.

Jacalyn Russell’s remains were found buried in the backyard of Jimmy Vongphakdy's home.

“She got tangled up with some bad people that lured her away,” Mark said.

Vongphakdy now sits in jail charged with her murder.

“A lot of it's just drugs and meth. It's a horrible, horrible ending to a life. It just ruins lives,” Mark said.

Mark said his daughter's life meant a lot to so many people.

“She liked to sing. She liked being part of the choir,” Mark said.

Mark said he remembers his daughter's love for music and science. He said she became a mother at a young age, but it never stopped her passion for learning.

“[She] became a biomed tech, she loved working, she was part of making new medicines and she worked with Citgo,” Mark said.

The mother of five loved her children, but Mark said, ultimately, her lust for drugs swept her away.

“She was living with her mother, recovering good and started making a path home, and she just got tangled with bad people,” Mark said.

Mark said he hopes his daughter's death is a warning for others.

“Is to warn people about the monsters that are out there and how they can lure your child,” he said.

Mark setup a GoFundme page to help with the children's future expenses.