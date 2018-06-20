× New tea shop coming to Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new shop to get a spot of tea is coming to Penn Square Mall.

On Wednesday, Penn Square Mall announced that NobiliTea will be opening a new store this summer near the Center Court.

NobiliTea carries an assortment of over 120 tea varieties, loose leaf teas and drinks brewed fresh in the store. The unique tea blends are crafted using high quality, organic ingredients from around the world.

“We are excited to provide shoppers and employees with a great new spot for healthy beverages,” said Jeffrey Runnels, General Manager. “We feel it is our duty to encourage members of the community to live their healthiest, most active lives and we’ll continue to provide exceptional retail and dining additions that everyone can enjoy.”