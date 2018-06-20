× Scene cleared after OHP Bomb Squad investigates explosive device in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are investigating after an explosive device was found in Garvin County.

Authorities say Department of Transportation workers mowing near exit 74 on NB I-35, near Pauls Valley, ” found what appears to be an explosive device.”

Garvin County deputies were called to the scene and confirmed it was “an improvised explosive device with a fuse protruding from the end.”

Officials said it appeared the item had been discarded at the edge of the roadway.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was called to investigate.

The northbound exit ramp was closed, but has since been reopened.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office says the area is safe.