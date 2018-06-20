OKC Zoo announces death of premature red panda cub

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced the death of a premature red panda cub.

On Monday, at approximately 8 a.m., first-time mom Leela gave birth to a female cub at the Oklahoma City Zoo’s red panda habitat.

Zoo officials say the cub was delivered eight to 10 days before full gestation and was underweight.

Staff measured the newborn’s weight at 67 grams compared to the typical red panda cub’s birth weight of 100 grams.

Sadly, the cub died Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Last week, the zoo announced Leela was pregnant and would be due this summer.

A necropsy will be performed so zoo officials can determine more information.

Staff say Leela is in good health after the delivery.