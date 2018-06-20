Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly kidnapping two teenagers

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped two teenagers and held them against their will.

The 15-year-old victims told investigators that Robert Lane Love, Jr. picked them up after they ran away from home.

After picking them up, the victims say Love locked them in a room inside his Wainwright home for 12 days. The teenagers said they were only let out for a few times during the 12 days.

Officials tell KJRH that the teens asked to leave over the last few days, and they were eventually allowed to leave. At that point, they walked to a nearby store and called for help.

Love was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping.