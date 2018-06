× Oklahoma man walking along I-40 killed after being struck by semi-truck

POTTOWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man walking along I-40 was killed after he was struck by a semi-truck.

Officials say Robert Lee Hammitt, 49, of Midwest City, was walking on the eastbound shoulder of I-40 near mile marker 185 in Shawnee around 10 p.m. when he was struck by a semi-truck.

Hammit was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are still investigating the fatal accident.