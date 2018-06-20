× Oklahoma teens earn spots on U.S. All-Star archery team

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Oklahoma students have earned spots on the U.S. All-Star Team for their archery skills.

The National Archery in the Schools U.S. All-Star Team is made up of 16 of the nation’s best youth archers, and will compete in the NASP World All-Star Championships.

Two Oklahoma students are on the team: Matthew Monroe, from Locust Grove, and Jerod Aycox, from Zaneis School.

“It is pretty awesome to have two kids selected for the 16-member all-star team in the same year,” said Information and Education Specialist Jay Rouk, coordinator of the Oklahoma National Archery in the Schools (OKNASP) program for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

The pair was among 14,885 students who participated in the NASP national tournaments in Louisville and Salt Lake City.

“It’s an honor to have two go, because the competition level is so high now. Scores are so much tighter now,” Kevin Dixon, All-Star project manager for NASP, said. “These kids should realize that they are one of the best archers in the country, and they get to gather with others who are among the best and get to compete against the best from around the world.”

All of the All-Star archers scored at least 296 points of a possible 300 in order to qualify for the U.S. team.

The world championships will be held July 8 through July 11 in Canada.