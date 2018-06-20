× Oklahoma Turnpike Authority experiencing network outages

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers who have tried to pay fines or fees to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority may have experienced a few issues.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say they have experienced network outages over the last six days while the agency was upgrading its hardware.

At no time was account information affected, and agency leaders say the integrity of account information has not been impacted.

At this point, the agency is working to restore the website, call center and other customer service functions.