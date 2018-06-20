Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly hitting victim twice with car

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was taken into custody after she allegedly hit another woman with her car twice.

Tulsa police arrested 35-year-old Markeisha Green on complaints of hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses say Green was messing with neighbors’ cars at an apartment complex when she was confronted by another woman.

At that point, the woman’s grandchildren say Green hit her twice with her car.

“She got hit twice. The car basically backed in, hit her, backed out and hit her again because she was mad at one of the neighbors,” Tyler Williams, the victim’s grandson, said.

Police tell FOX 23 that Green backed her car into a police patrol cruiser before she left the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.