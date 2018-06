× Police investigate stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to the area near S.W. 15th and Agnew Wednesday evening.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 three transients were drinking when one pulled out a pocket knife and swung it at the other two, hitting one woman in her abdomen.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody.