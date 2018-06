ARDMORE, Okla. – Police are investigating after fireworks reportedly caused an explosion in a mailbox in Ardmore.

It happened early Monday morning in the 1000 block of 8th Ave NE.

“It appeared to be fireworks placed in a mailbox,” said Capt. Keith Ingle with the Ardmore Police Department.

Police say the damage estimate was approximately $50.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

According to The Daily Ardmoreite, no suspects have been named.

Officials are still investigating.