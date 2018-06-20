Police investigating theft from Oklahoma City hotel room

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are hoping to speak with a man who may know something about a burglary of a hotel room.

On June 9, officers were called to the Extended Stay America hotel, located in the 4800 block of W. Reno Ave., following a reported theft.

According to the police report, the victim said that he returned to his hotel room and realized that his laptop and car keys were missing.

The victim spoke with the hotel’s manager, who told him that someone had used a master-key to get into his room.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City police released surveillance footage of a man police would like to speak with in regards to the crime.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.