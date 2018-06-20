Police searching for suspects after Oklahoma boy found with alcohol poisoning

DURANT, Okla. – A teenager is recovering after suffering alcohol poisoning, and an Oklahoma woman is facing charges.

“13-year-old male who was severely intoxicated, unconscious to the point of seizures,” said Lt. Carrie Wyrick, with the Durant Police Department. “His blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit of an adult.”

Investigators believe the boy went to Amy Torres’ apartment after playing a game of pickup football.

Torres told police that she left the apartment to go to the store, and the boy must have gotten into the liquor cabinet while she was gone.

However, prosecutors say the boy told another story.

“He had walked into the kitchen where the three adults had been drinking. He was given a shot by one of the males of tequila. He took that shot and he turned up the bottle while the adults cheered him on,” Wyrick told KXII.

Torres, Chimon Willis and Gerard Blackowl are all wanted on a charge of social host and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

If convicted, they face five years in prison.