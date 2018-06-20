Residents in N.W. Oklahoma City neighborhood say coyotes killed cat 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Folks who live in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are worried.

They say when the sun sets, coyotes come out looking for their next meal.

One person who lives in the Roxboro neighborhood says he walked out of his home Tuesday morning and saw a cat dead on the ground.

He believes only a coyote could do that kind of damage to an animal.

“It`s very surprising, you know,” said Shannon James. “You don`t hear of coyotes coming up in the city like this. It`s not good."

Just as James walked outside to smoke early Tuesday morning, something laying in the lawn next door caught his eye.

“I was like, wow, you know, like I said, it`s pretty bad,” said James. “There`s still hair there, right there.”

He immediately knew it was one of his neighbor's cats. He suspects coyotes did it because of how bad it was torn up.

“It hurt him," said James. “It really hurt him. He was shocked. It hurt him. He had that cat for quite some time I guess.”

James says what he saw also scared him and he would hate to see it happen again to anyone else.

“It worries me,” said James. “It scares me. Especially for the kids around here. I just would hate to see something happen to a kid more than anything or an elderly person. It would be a bad deal.”

Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife says coyotes are everywhere and even though they`re predators, attacks on humans are extremely rare.

“I would recommend leaving your pets indoors or feeding them indoors,” said Adams. “Coyotes are typically more scared of humans than we are of them.”

James' advice for everyone else, whether you live in the country or city: "Watch your pets and watch your kids, especially at night time."

Adams also says if you see a coyote in your neighborhood, there`s no need to report it, but you can contact your county's Game Warden if you have questions or concerns.