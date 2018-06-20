Sketch released of burglar who raped elderly woman in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – An elderly woman was raped by a burglar in her own home in Mesta Park.

Police said it happened last week on N.W. 18th street. Investigators said the woman woke up when she heard the man and he then sexually assaulted her.

Austin Hacker lives nearby and is renovating a home just a few doors down from where it happened. He said what happened makes him sick.

“I guess the age plays a factor,” Hacker said. "The assault enough is bad enough, but the fact that it’s a lonely old woman sitting around, this happens to her, it’s kind of unconscionable.”

Police have released a sketch of the suspect based on the victim’s description. He’s described as a white man in his 30s or 40s with facial hair and dark curly hair. He was also allegedly wearing a ballcap.

We showed Hacker the sketch, and he believes he’s seen the man before.

“Man, yeah. I mean I know of a person that looks a lot like that that I see through here periodically,” Hacker said. “I’ve seen him here, I saw him about, I saw him going through midtown today.”

News 4 called police for Hacker, and he was able to give them details about the man over the phone.

Police said, if you have any information about the suspect, please call them.