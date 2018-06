Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma guard Trae Young has had a busy week in New York City leading up to the NBA Draft Thursday night.

Young spent some time signing autographs at the NBA Store on Wednesday, took his little brother Timothy to Yankee Stadium for the Yankees-Mariners game, and also visited with the media along with some other top picks.

Young is expected to be picked anywhere from third to 12th in the first round.