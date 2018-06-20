Tulsa man arrested for murder of 80-year-old killed in home invasion

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa man was arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion that claimed the life of an 80-year-old Oklahoma man.

On Tuesday, Tulsa police officers arrested 20-year-old Rick Davison for the murder of 80-year-old James Rosenlieb.

On June 11, investigators say Rosenlieb interrupted a burglary at his home. Detectives say Rosenlieb struggled with a suspect, who broke into the home through a bedroom window.

At some point, Rosenlieb was shot and killed.

The victim’s wife was inside the house at the time, but she wasn’t injured.

Police believe the intruder did not act alone, and encourage anyone to come forward with information.