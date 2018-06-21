3-year-old boy drowns in Norman community pool

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities say a young Oklahoma boy has died from his injuries after he was found in a community pool.

According to the Norman Transcript, officers were called to the Castlerock community pool on Wednesday evening following a possible drowning.

Norman Police Capt. Brent Barbour told the newspaper that the 3-year-old boy was with his family at the pool, but the boy got back into the pool as they were leaving.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.