4-year-old boy found wandering alone in Edmond streets, police say

EDMOND, Okla. – A 4-year-old boy was found wandering alone in the streets of Edmond, police say.

Early Wednesday morning, a motorist called 911 after seeing the child in the area of Edmond Road and Santa Fe.

The boy was found safe by police who then took him back home.

“The kid climbed out the window while his parents were sleeping,” Jenny Wagnon, Edmond police spokesperson, told The Edmond Sun. “By the time the person called and we had him home, it was less than eight minutes.”

Police say the boy’s parents also called police after realizing he was no longer in their bed.

“The boy’s parents also called the police,” Wagnon said. “They woke up and discovered their boy missing. They were all sleeping in the same bed.”

No charges were filed.