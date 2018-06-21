Two people killed in fiery crash on bridge over Lake Texoma

LAKE TEXOMA, Okla. – Two people were killed after a fiery crash on the Roosevelt Bridge over Lake Texoma.

Officials responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on U.S. 70.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say a vehicle was burning on the bridge, and “the impact sent an 18-wheeler off the highway and into the lake.”

Two people were killed in the crash.

Officials recommend State Highway 199 between Madill and Cobb, in Oklahoma, and U.S. 82 between Sherman and Whitesboro in Texas, as alternate routes.

They are asking all drivers to avoid the area.